WATCH: Smith’s leadership campaign manager says Muslims will flood Alberta UCP AGM

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party leadership campaign manager Matthew Altheim has been caught saying he had busloads of Muslims coming to its annual general meeting. Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk accused Altheim of trading Muslims like a commodity. “This is what Danielle’s all about,” tweeted Lukaszuk on Sunday..A person said Altheim should thank another person for the children. “I hope you’ve got a lot of busloads of Muslims to counter the people that are going to be pretty pissed off about this,” said the person. In response, Altheim said he had several thousand of them. “I’m not too worried,” he said. With these Muslims, the person said he better have a few thousand of them. Altheim responded by saying he had 2,000 of them. Because of this large number, the person pointed out that was good. He added he will need them. “I got them,” said Altheim. “I do like that fact.” Lukaszuk said on October 11 the Edmonton Islamic Academy (EIA) announced Smith invited its students and community to attend the Alberta UCP AGM in Red Deer on November 2. .Edmonton Muslim schools to bus students to attend Alberta UCP AGM .Lukaszuk revealed EIA families had been contacted about the trip. “Danielle, care to explain what this is all about?” he said..Altheim and Smith could not be reached for comment in time for publication.