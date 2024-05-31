WATCH: Sportsnet analyst says Edmonton’s media stupid

Sportsnet analyst Kevin Bieksa said people should feel terrible about Edmonton Oilers defence Darnell Nurse having to deal with the media. Bieksa referred to Edmonton’s media as the Edmonton Meat. “That’s what I call the media because they’re raw, dead, and dumb,” said Bieksa during a Sportsnet panel.. “And he has to answer questions.”.Nurse’s statistics have been poor as of Tuesday, sitting at a -12 after 15 playoff games, and fans have been taking it out on the $9-million-a-year man. This number is the lowest out of any defence remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, with Florida Panthers defence Oliver Ekman-Larsson in second place at -4. While some of the blame falls on Nurse, not every goal he has been on the ice for has been his fault. He had a shot hit off of his skate and by Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner in Game One of its round against the Los Angeles Kings. Medicine Hat News city hall, politics, and business reporter Collin Gallant asked about Bieksa hating the media. “Oh no!” said Gallant. “What’s to be done!?”.Crash Conditioning said it loved Bieksa’s comments. “Bieksa is raising the bar in Hockey TV/media!” said Crash Conditioning..Oilers captain Connor McDavid said on Wednesday he stands by Nurse amid his poor performance during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. READ MORE: WATCH: McDavid defends Darnell Nurse amid his strugglesMcDavid called Nurse “a big piece of our room.” “Plus, minus, whatever,” said McDavid.