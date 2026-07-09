WATCH: Teen throws rock at truck outside Lethbridge No Frills — suffers the consequences

A viral video posted Thursday shows a physical confrontation between a teenager and an adult outside a Lethbridge No Frills.The video, posted by Wiretap Media, shows two males engaged in a fight in the store’s parking lot. One man, wearing a light-colored shirt, appears to strike and kick the other man, who is on the ground, multiple times. The footage lasts roughly 43 seconds and was filmed from inside a nearby vehicleAccording to the accompanying post, the incident began when the teen threw a rock at the man and hit his truck, prompting the altercation..As of Thursday, the Lethbridge Police Service had not issued a public statement regarding the video or announced whether any charges have been laid.As well, the identities of those involved have not been released, and there has been no official confirmation regarding either individual's background.The Western Standard has reached out to the Lethbridge Police Service and are awaiting a response.