Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
What started off as a slow news day turned into a man hunt Wednesday that saw The Western Standard staffers team up to make what could best be called a ‘roustabout roundup’.
It came after Publisher Derek Fildebrandt had his prized Indian motorcycle knocked over in the alley outside the publication’s downtown offices on 7 Ave. SW, causing several thousand dollars damage.
Security video showed what looked to be a homeless person brazenly pushing it over and running away. Fortunately, he was wearing a distinctive black and white plaid jacket that made him easily identifiable.
Armed with said video footage, Fildebrandt set out to find the man, and indeed he did.
Business reporter Shaun Polczer happened to be in front of the building when the perpetrator was spotted and the chase was on.
The pair followed him — Fildebrandt on his cycle, and Polczer on foot while maintaining a safe distance — through downtown alleys filled with drug-infested encampments near the so-called ‘CrackMacs’.
The pair called 9-1-1 and waited patiently for police to arrive to no avail. They were either all taken with other emergencies or complacent.
At one point Fildebrandt had to run into the downtown Court House to convince an officer to come and make an arrest while Polczer kept the tail.
The suspect was eventually corralled and cornered on 7 St. SW less than a block from the scene of the crime and taken into custody. The arresting officer, CPS Cst. Miller, retrieved a glass bubble pipe containing unidentified residue.
In making the bust, the officer indicated to Fildebrandt that the suspect would likely be back on the streets within the hour and would unlikely ‘pay a dime’ in restitution.
Nonetheless, Fildebrandt was exultant: “The Western Standard always gets its man.”
For his part, reporter Polczer has earned the nickname ‘Gumshoe’ for his role in the arrest.
