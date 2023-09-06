Western Standard arrest

A suspect who knocked over The Western Standard Publisher Derek Fildebrandt’s prized Indian motorcycle.

 Derek Fildebrandt

What started off as a slow news day turned into a man hunt Wednesday that saw The Western Standard staffers team up to make what could best be called a ‘roustabout roundup’.

The Western Standard’s Derek Fildebrandt finds out who smashed his motorcycle.

It came after Publisher Derek Fildebrandt had his prized Indian motorcycle knocked over in the alley outside the publication’s downtown offices on 7 Ave. SW, causing several thousand dollars damage.

Western Standard arrest

Suspect in the back of a police car.
CPS Officer

CPS Officer Constable Miller

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

