The Muslim community across Canada has been holding rallies against radical sexual and gender ideology taught in classrooms and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stayed firm in his support of sexual minorities over other Canadian's rights when he spoke with a Muslim leader in Calgary.

The protests across Canada have the same slogan “leave our kids alone” and Trudeau blamed “people on social media, particularly fuelled by the American right wing” for the protests and that they “are spreading a lot of untruths about what’s actually in provincial curriculums.”

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Techbuzzard
Techbuzzard

Trudeau as usual misses the point. Muslims and Christians don't want gender ideology in the schools. Simple. But he believes he has bought and paid for Muslim support and he expects compliance.

guest399
guest399

Trudeau is doing exactly what Dominic Barton taught him to do: spread the hate. It's just divide and conquer by another name. They do it for money.

YYC 007
YYC 007

Funny how normal has all of a sudden become right-wing! Slander from mentally ill Marxist lunatics.

