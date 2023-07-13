Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Muslim community across Canada has been holding rallies against radical sexual and gender ideology taught in classrooms and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stayed firm in his support of sexual minorities over other Canadian's rights when he spoke with a Muslim leader in Calgary.
The protests across Canada have the same slogan “leave our kids alone” and Trudeau blamed “people on social media, particularly fuelled by the American right wing” for the protests and that they “are spreading a lot of untruths about what’s actually in provincial curriculums.”
“They are weaponizing the issue of LGBT, which is something that, yes, Islam has strong opinions on,” said Trudeau.
“This is not what is being said out there about aggressive teaching or conversion of kids to being LGBT. That is something that is being weaponized by people who are not doing it because of their interest in supporting the Muslim community.”
Muslim protestors in Calgary told the media that teaching gender ideology is “violating their rights as parents.”
Trudeau said “I heard this concern many, many times, and I know that it is a very real issue.”
“There is an awful lot of misinformation and disinformation out there. The federal government doesn’t control what’s taught in the schools. That’s the provincial government that controls what’s taught in schools,” said Trudeau.
“That’s not something that is directly on the federal government. But at the same time, federal government is unequivocal about standing for everybody’s rights and freedoms. And the highest expression of parental rights is, of course, the safety and well-being of the child.”
“Your concern with the community is broadly safety, the well-being of the strengthening the protection for your children. I entirely understand that,” said Trudeau.
“The one thing that is really, really important in Canada is, we’re a place that stands up for everybody’s rights and certainly when it comes to the Muslim community, this government has.”
Trudeau attacked the Conservatives for not being allies with the Muslim community.
“We were the government that pushed back against the Conservatives, you know, made a political campaign against the niqab, that brought in a snitch line against Muslims,” said Trudeau.
“The Islamophobia pushed by the previous Conservative government, in a whole bunch of different ways, was something that we all have stood against.”
Trudeau said that his government would stick up for all minority communities.
“Now this government has and will always be the strongest ally to all minority communities, including particularly Muslims who have faced terrible violence,” said Trudeau.
“And when you look at black Muslim women in Edmonton, who were attacked, that is one of Islamophobia that we absolutely have to stand against.”
Trudeau did use the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to show how it protects all minority communities, including Muslims.
“The issue, though, is that the Charter of Rights and Freedoms that protects your religion gives you the freedom of religion, allows you to fully participate in society that gives you all the protections, protests all minorities as well,” said Trudeau.
“And it’s not a buffet. You can’t get the protections you want out of the charter and leave aside others. Standing up for people’s rights means standing up for everybody’s rights.”
(3) comments
Trudeau as usual misses the point. Muslims and Christians don't want gender ideology in the schools. Simple. But he believes he has bought and paid for Muslim support and he expects compliance.
Trudeau is doing exactly what Dominic Barton taught him to do: spread the hate. It's just divide and conquer by another name. They do it for money.
Funny how normal has all of a sudden become right-wing! Slander from mentally ill Marxist lunatics.
