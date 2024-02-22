WATCH: Trudeau says Poilievre waging culture war with gender ideology

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and conservative politicians of attacking transgender people to deflect from their success at creating division, anger and toxicity. “They’re quick with slogans and buzzwords and culture wars,” said Trudeau at a Wednesday press conference in Edmonton. “But they’re not doing the work of actually rolling up their sleeves and delivering 330 housing units here.” .A reporter started off by saying Poilievre said transgender women should be banned from women’s washrooms, changerooms and sports. “Do you think your government has done enough to protect trans rights?” asked the reporter. With the housing units, Trudeau said they will be ready this summer and 60% will be affordable. He added he has spent billions of dollars on childcare, but the Alberta government has not delivered the spaces because of ideology. Since he is stepping up the fight against climate change, he said he is drawing in global investments. Alberta has been ranked the best place in Canada for investments in green energy, renewables and future power sources for a net-zero economy. Rather than continue to spend money in these areas, the Alberta government paused renewables. When he spoke with the Alberta Business Council in the fall, they were offended about the pause. He asked about the signal this sends to investors. If Alberta moves towards a net-zero economy, he predicted there will be incredible jobs for people. While Trudeau is focused on these issues, he said people such as Poilievre “would rather pick a fight with trans kids.” That is not a game he will play with them. Since Canadians expect the federal government to help vulnerable people, he said it will do that. However, he said he is “not going to get dragged into culture wars about this when the fact is Canadians expect their governments to roll up their sleeves and deliver for them and that’s what we’re doing.” The reporter followed up by asking what his government is doing to protect transgender children. Trudeau said he sat down with doctors from the Canadian Medical Association. When it comes to tough issues, he said people should rely on experts, scientists, researchers and those who work with vulnerable youth. Speaking with these experts can depoliticize issues and determine what is in the best interests of Canadians. “Relying on our service and health professionals to make decisions about how to best protect people is something that this government will always stand for and highlight that more governments should be doing rather than picking fights with vulnerable people,” he said. Poilievre said on Wednesday female spaces “should be exclusively for females.”READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre declares ‘female spaces should be exclusively for females’“Not for biological males,” he said. “A lot of the spaces you described are municipally and provincially controlled.”