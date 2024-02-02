WATCH: Trudeau says Smith’s gender identity policies the most harmful in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said parents love their children, want the best for them and hope to keep them safe. “(Sexual minority) youth across this country are among the most vulnerable to homelessness, to suicide, to a range of things that can harm them,” said Trudeau at a Friday press conference. “We need to be there to defend them.” .A Canadian Press reporter started off by asking Trudeau if he will meet with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Ottawa next week and raise concerns about her gender identity policies. Trudeau called for people to protect sexual minority youth and Canadians are stepping up. Since Smith did appearances with Tucker Carlson Network founder Tucker Carlson last week, he said it is telling she “has now moved forward with the most anti-(sexual minority) policies of anywhere in the country.” “Canadians need to know that the federal government and all Canadians will be there to protect youth,” he said. Smith said on Wednesday changing genders is a decision that should be reserved for adults. READ MORE: WATCH: Smith says Alberta government to restrict gender transitions in minors“Making permanent and irreversible decisions regarding one’s biological sex while still a youth can severely limit that child’s choices in the future,” she said. “Prematurely encouraging or enabling children to alter their very biology or natural growth no matter how well-intentioned or sincere poses as a risk to that child’s future that I, as premier, am not comfortable with permitting in our province.”