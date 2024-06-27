WATCH: UCP launches ad campaign saying Nenshi is Trudeau’s choice for Alberta

The Alberta United Conservative Party has started a new ad campaign saying NDP leader Naheed Nenshi is Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s pick for the province. Over the next few months, the Alberta UCP said Albertans will see a series of ads on television, radio, and online platforms contrasting Nenshi’s tax and spend record with Premier Danielle Smith’s leadership. “Naheed Nenshi stands with Justin Trudeau, not Alberta,” said UCP MLA Jason Nixon (Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre) in a Thursday press release. “Albertans will need a leader who will fight for our prosperity, not one who aligns with Ottawa’s anti-Alberta agenda.” A voiceover said in the first ad Nenshi is Trudeau’s choice for Alberta. “That’s Nenshi helping Justin Trudeau defeat Stephen Harper in the 2015 federal election,” said the voiceover. “When asked about Nenshi running for the NDP, Trudeau called Nenshi a strong mayor and said we should welcome his candidacy.”.The voiceover pointed out Trudeau tried to get Nenshi to run for the Liberals. She said Albertans do not need one of him in Alberta. A Calgary resident said in the second ad he remembers when Nenshi was mayor. “At one point, he called me a polluting caveman for driving my pickup truck,” said the resident. “The constant tax increases on the small business.” .By increasing taxes on small businesses, the resident said he put many of them under. He said he regrets voting for him the first time he ran for Calgary mayor. The UCP confirmed the campaign is funded by it, which has shown incredible strength under Smith. In the first quarter of 2024, it raised more than $2.6 million — almost three times the NDP’s $1 million. Nixon concluded by saying the ads will make clear Nenshi’s vision “is one of higher taxes, economic handcuffs, and unwavering supports for Trudeau’s harmful policies.” “Premier Smith, on the other hand, is a common sense leader making life more affordable, building our economy, and strengthening the Alberta Advantage,” he said. The NDP couldn't be reached for comment.Nenshi won the Alberta NDP leadership race on the first ballot with 62,746 out of 72,930 votes (86%) on Saturday, demolishing his competition. READ MORE: UPDATED: Nenshi crowned new Alberta NDP leaderAlberta NDP MLA Kathleen Ganley (Calgary-Mountain View) came in second place with 5,890 votes (8.1%), MLA Sarah Hoffman (Edmonton-Glenora) finished third with 3,063 (4.2%), and MLA Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse (Edmonton-Rutherford) came fourth with 1,222 (1.7%).