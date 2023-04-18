A video created by the UCP War Room from the latest press conference when the Alberta NDP refused to answer questions from the Western Standard appears to be going viral.
"WOA Must Watch @RachelNotley latest press conference goes off the rails fast when she refuses to answer reporters," the UCP War Room posted on Twitter.
The video currently has more than 600,000 views on Twitter.
On Monday, Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley claimed the Western Standard (WS) is engaging in "very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning" as it relates to some of her NDP caucus members.
A spoof video quickly appeared on Twitter with some interesting edits and pokes fun at what transpired in the Notley press conference on Monday.
"Your publication recently has been engaging in very active homophobic, discriminatory, hateful editorial positioning as it relates to some of our caucus members," Notley told the Western Standard when being questioned about why the publication was removed from her media list.
"And until such time as that is retracted and apology offered we will not be answering questions. I am happy to reconsider that issue should a retraction and apology be offered. But between now and then I simply cannot engage in any sort of normalization, that kind of conversation. It is a breach of our Human Rights Code. It's a breach of our charter. It's a breach of basic standards. And so I look forward to hearing from your editors in the future."
On Monday, Notley said: "I want to make it very clear I'm happy to take any questions from the media and any follow-up questions."
However, she dodged the Western Standard's follow-up question of why the Alberta NDP banned the Western Standard from the media list, while other NDP parties in Canada answer its questions and send media advisories.
"I'm happy to take other questions from folks," Notley said avoiding the Western Standard question.
(3) comments
Once Bill C11 is in place, Video's like this can be brought down. This is why JT wants C11.
Weak people
When a person is already spinny, it doesn't take a lot to be derailed. It's that Trudeau/Singh mentality that is totally prevalent throughout the Liberal Party and it's branch affiliate, the NDP.
