A video created by the UCP War Room from the latest press conference when  the Alberta NDP refused to answer questions from the Western Standard appears to be going viral.

"WOA Must Watch @RachelNotley latest press conference goes off the rails fast when she refuses to answer reporters," the UCP War Room posted on Twitter.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Once Bill C11 is in place, Video's like this can be brought down. This is why JT wants C11.

dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Weak people

Delby
Delby

When a person is already spinny, it doesn't take a lot to be derailed. It's that Trudeau/Singh mentality that is totally prevalent throughout the Liberal Party and it's branch affiliate, the NDP.

