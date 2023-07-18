Edmonton appears to be turning into the wild, wild west after a series of random shootings over the weekend and a dramatic police chase which ended in Devon.
As a result, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 31-year-old male and a 28-year-old female for multiple random shootings over the weekend.
🚨 Police chase in Devon just recently pic.twitter.com/9mlPQQL213— YEGWAVE (@yegwave) July 16, 2023
Tariq Sayed Mohammed Aman, 31, and Neanna Wuttunee, 28, are jointly charged with more than 35 charges each including use of a firearm while committing an offence (x6), recklessly discharging a firearm (x4) assault with a weapon (x3) and aggravated assault (x2).
Aman has a recent history of dangerous driving offences and is also facing some additional charges including operation of a vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer.
“We are still seeking dashcam footage from anyone who may have captured these incidents over the weekend,” EPS Staff Sergeant Shelley Fisher with the Investigative Response Team said.
“Our investigators are also consulting with our Firearms Investigations Unit to help determine the origins of the firearm that was located at the scene.”
The dramatic end of the chase was filmed and posted on Twitter.
EPS officers across the city responded to multiple shootings last weekend culminating in the arrest of two suspects.
“Our police units and resources pulled together very effectively, leading to the apprehension of two reckless and dangerous suspects,” Fisher said
“These two individuals put several lives at risk, and we are glad we were able to intercept their senseless crime spree.”
Shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the area of 95 Avenue and 149 Street concerning a weapons complaint. It was reported to police that a male motorist stopped at the intersection when he was shot at by a suspect in a grey vehicle.
When investigators responded, they observed bullet holes in the passenger door side of the vehicle. Fortunately, the man was not injured.
Approximately 10 minutes later, around 9:15 p.m., EPS officers responded to another reported weapons complaint a few blocks away in the area of 142 Street and 89A Avenue. It was reported that a woman’s vehicle was shot at by a male suspect in a silver vehicle who then reportedly sped off southbound on 142 Street following the shooting.
Investigators located multiple bullets in the side of the woman’s vehicle. The woman sustained minor injuries.
Around 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 107 Street and 82 Avenue.
A man and a woman were reportedly driving down Whyte Avenue when they were shot at by two suspects in a grey Audi. The man and woman were struck by bullets and sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims are recovering in hospital.
Minutes later, officers received a report of a weapons complaint in the area of 82 Avenue and 77 Street.
It was reported that a male motorist was followed by a grey Audi which subsequently approached his vehicle and shot at him. The motorist was uninjured, and the suspect vehicle sped off following the shooting.
"Investigative resources city-wide quickly pulled together to corroborate witness statements and the reported grey suspect vehicle was determined to be a grey Audi A4. All officers were put on notice and were actively seeking the whereabouts of this vehicle," the EPS stated.
At around 11:15 p.m., Southeast Patrol officers observed the Audi A4 travelling southbound on 50 Street and Ellerslie Road.
The vehicle fled from police and was followed into Beaumont where it was driving erratically, travelling at a high rate of speed and veering into oncoming traffic.
"Due to the dangerous driving patterns and evidence of a firearm in the vehicle, police continued to pursue the vehicle into Devon," the EPS stated.
Specialized units were deployed and assisted in the apprehension of the two suspects who were taken into custody just off Hwy 60 and Miquelon Avenue. Both suspects were treated and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Our investigation does not reveal any connection between the suspects or any of the victims who were simply travelling through the city and targeted in these random acts of violence,” Fisher said.
“This is incredibly concerning.”
A firearm was seized from the scene of the arrests and investigators are working to determine if the vehicle is stolen.
"The EPS would like to thank the RCMP for their assistance.," the EPS said.
(2) comments
Surely you are not suggesting that new Canadians are not saints? Hopefully we sentence them to the maximum sentence then once they have served their maximum sentence, we parole them to the 24 Sussex Ottawa neighborhood. Let our dear leader enjoy his new neighbors.
Alot of people who come here from around the world are used to using a gun to make a living. We have been sheltered and lead to believe tje world is like here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.