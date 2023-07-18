Car chase ends after suspects shoot 5 people

As of result, a 31-year-old male suspect was arrested alongside a 28-year-old female passenger are facing 37 charges.

 Twitter :Yegwave

Edmonton appears to be turning into the wild, wild west after a series of random shootings over the weekend and a dramatic police chase which ended in Devon.

As a result, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 31-year-old male and a 28-year-old female for multiple random shootings over the weekend.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Surely you are not suggesting that new Canadians are not saints? Hopefully we sentence them to the maximum sentence then once they have served their maximum sentence, we parole them to the 24 Sussex Ottawa neighborhood. Let our dear leader enjoy his new neighbors.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Alot of people who come here from around the world are used to using a gun to make a living. We have been sheltered and lead to believe tje world is like here.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.