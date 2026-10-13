Alberta

WATCH: Woman filmed relieving herself beside road near Banff Springs Hotel

A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman relieving herself beside a busy roadway in Banff, Alberta
A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman relieving herself beside a busy roadway in Banff, AlbertaX screenshots
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Parks Canada
Banff National Park
National Parks Of Canada
viral on social media
Banff Springs Hotel
viral video
Sonduren Fanarredha
Fairmont Banff Springs
Town of Banff
Public urination and defecation
Town of Banff Community Standards
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Western Standard
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