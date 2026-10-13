WATCH: Woman filmed relieving herself beside road near Banff Springs Hotel

CALGARY — A video circulating on social media appears to show a woman relieving herself beside a busy roadway near the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.Toronto-based social media commentator Sonduren Fanarredha shared the footage on X on Monday, reacting to the apparent roadside incident.The video shows a woman wearing blue clothing crouching beside a grey SUV along the roadside, apparently relieving herself as vehicles pass nearby.The footage appears to have been recorded from inside another vehicle, with the woman partially obscured by the SUV.The original social media post reportedly identified the location as Lake Louise, but a commenter subsequently disputed that claim, suggesting the incident actually occurred near the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel..Under the Town of Banff's Community Standards Bylaw 260, public urination and defecation are prohibited.Section 65 of the bylaw states that no person shall urinate or defecate in a public place, except in a facility specifically designed for that purpose.According to the Town's published penalty schedule, a first offence carries a $250 fine, while a second offence within 365 days carries a $500 fine.Banff's Municipal Enforcement department is responsible for enforcing local bylaws and certain provincial laws. The department says its approach prioritizes education and voluntary compliance before enforcement where appropriate.Since Banff is situated within Banff National Park, federal regulations administered by Parks Canada may also be relevant..Under Section 32 of the National Parks General Regulations, visitors are prohibited from behaving in a manner that unreasonably disturbs others or interferes with their enjoyment of the park. The regulations also prohibit depositing offensive matter in the park except in designated locations under Section 28.The Town of Banff also maintains several public washroom facilities throughout the community, including locations near Banff Avenue, Central Park and the Banff Visitor Centre.The Western Standard has contacted the Town of Banff, Parks Canada and the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel seeking clarification regarding the footage, including whether the location can be confirmed and whether any complaints were received.