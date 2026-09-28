Alberta

WATCH: Woman pulls machete during fight on Edmonton LRT

A fight aboard an Edmonton LRT train escalated Saturday night when a woman appeared to pull out a machete during the confrontation.
A fight aboard an Edmonton LRT train escalated Saturday night when a woman appeared to pull out a machete during the confrontation.X screenshots
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