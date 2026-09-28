WATCH: Woman pulls machete during fight on Edmonton LRT

CALGARY — A fight aboard an Edmonton LRT train escalated Saturday night when a woman appeared to pull out a machete during the confrontation.Video circulating on social media shows an altercation involving several passengers inside an LRT car on SundayDuring the confrontation, two women can be seen arguing and fighting as other passengers watch from nearby.At one point, one of the women appears to produce a large blade. The weapon has been described by some accounts sharing the footage as a machete, although its exact type has not been confirmed by police.The video shows passengers moving away from the confrontation as the altercation continues inside the train..The video shows passengers moving away from the confrontation as the altercation continues inside the train.It remains unclear what led to the fight or where along Edmonton's LRT system the incident occurred.As of Monday, the Edmonton Police Service has not issued a public release detailing the incident.It is also unclear whether anyone was injured, whether officers attended the scene, or whether any arrests or charges resulted from the altercation.The Western Standard has contacted the Edmonton Police Service for more information, including whether police responded to the incident, whether the weapon was recovered and whether any charges have been laid.