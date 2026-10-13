WATCH: Women attacks street preacher in Edmonton

EDMONTON — A woman is facing scrutiny after a video showing her attacking a street preacher in Edmonton's downtown circulated on social media over the weekend. The video begins mid-altercation between the woman and a man standing in front of City Centre Mall with a microphone and speaker. It shows her throwing a punch and attempting to throw him to the ground before an individual steps in, and she walks away. After she walks away, the man shouts "I am not fighting you, my friend," multiple times, and "I pray for peace to you." Bystanders are heard shouting at the woman and telling her to leave the man alone. The video shows no details before the altercation or what happened after. It is also not clear when the incident took place.