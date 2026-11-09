Alberta

WATER vs. REFERENDUM: Smith and Nenshi begin 12-month street fight ahead of 2027 election

Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.
Premier Danielle Smith and Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi standing in front of a boxing ring.W/S Canva
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Calgary water restrictions
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Bearspaw feeder main break
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Election 2027