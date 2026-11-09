WATER vs. REFERENDUM: Smith and Nenshi begin 12-month street fight ahead of 2027 election

EDMONTON — Roughly a year separates Albertans from either the UCP's continued reign atop Alberta politics or the second-ever Alberta NDP government, and the competing parties are already throwing haymakers in what could be a 12-month slugfest."I have to tell you this water report is all about affordability," said Premier Danielle Smith on Saturday's episode of Your Province. Your Premier."I've been watching as Calgarians are now suffering through yet more water restrictions, being told they have to hold on and only have three-minute showers. They're seeing a massive increase in their water bills, and it all stems back to decisions that were not made when Naheed Nenshi was mayor.".It is not uncommon for Smith to take a shot or two at Nenshi, but this slug hit differently.The show's host asked the premier why the UCP's fall agenda has tackled issues like DEI programs, campus neutrality, bike lanes, electoral boundaries and "pot shots" at Nenshi, rather than focusing on health care, education and employment.Smith's response: briefly highlight the government's work to secure a new contract with Alberta's doctors, talk about the UCP rolling out triage doctors in six emergency rooms, boast about classroom complexity teams and teachers hired, and then take a long-winded shot at Nenshi."Two different cities, two different approaches to managing water, and they're not having three-minute showers up in Edmonton," Smith said when contrasting Calgary and Edmonton's water systems."So, somebody's responsible for that, and the most likely candidate is the guy who was mayor for 10 years.".Smith's government unveiled Thursday the findings of an investigation into Calgary's water utility and the administration and operations related to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, from the 2004 McKnight Boulevard water main failure through June 2026.The investigation, conducted by former Alberta Energy Regulator chair David Goldie, lists many issues and shortcomings, but the largest one dates back to a series of recommendations given to the City of Calgary in 2015 that were only partially implemented.The 2015 report had nine recommendations, some of which Goldie said could have helped limit or even avoid Calgary's current issues. However, city council did not receive five of the recommendations.Nenshi, who was mayor at the time, was reportedly among the few people to see a copy of the full report before the review was presented to city council.Goldie said he did not have enough evidence to determine whether Nenshi directed that the five recommendations be omitted from the report given to council..Nenshi is using Goldie's report to claim innocence, saying the investigation found no evidence that he knowingly or unknowingly directed that the recommendations not be shared."I'm glad that he said that, but that is spin of the utmost," said Nenshi on Thursday. "You can't say that somebody committed a crime by saying, 'Oh, there is no evidence they didn't.'"Smith is not letting the opposition leader off that easily."I have to tell you guys, like, that is a head-in-the-sand approach that I think is endemic with the type of leadership style that Naheed Nenshi has, and Calgarians are living it," Smith said."They're now seeing three-minute showers. They are told, you know, if it's yellow, let it mellow. Don't flush your toilets.".Calgary is currently under water restrictions as workers continue repairing the water lines. This work will continue, on and off, throughout the election period, which means more water restrictions. Heaven forbid another pipe bursts unexpectedly.Calgarians will become the swing voters who decide the October 2027 election. If this happens, then Sturday's barrage by Smith will likely be the first of many shots the premier will take at her political rival in the coming months."Think of Nenshi when you are taking your three-minute shower" will likely become the UCP's slogan over the next 12 months as they attempt to pin every water restriction inconvenience on Nenshi."Think of Nenshi while you can't water your grass.""Think of Nenshi while you can't wash your clothes or dishes.""Think of Nenshi when the splash parks or swimming pools are closed.".The opposition leader is not without his own haymaker, though. In fact, he has already been throwing the "blame Danielle Smith for the separatist referendum" punch for almost a year.Alberta's referendum cost taxpayers $84 million, plus another $4 million the UCP spent on advertising.The actual number is lower than the "hundreds" of millions Nenshi has tossed around, but it remains a significant chunk of change when Albertans are concerned about buying groceries or paying their rent.This is on top of the emotional toll the year-long Alberta independence debate took on Albertans, as well as what some have described as a significant amount of uncertainty that scared off economic investors.Mix in the apparent divide within the UCP over Alberta independence, and the end result is a lethal combination for Nenshi to repeatedly throw at Smith..Will the entire campaign cycle be about water mains and rehashing Alberta's referendum? No.Just like Smith's answer on the radio show, the leaders will have to address the common issues or risk letting Albertans think they do not see them. However, both will likely have similar solutions to these topics.The real fight will be over whose slugging blow can deliver the most damage.Smith's goal over the next 12 months will be to get Albertans to move past the referendum, but Nenshi will make that as difficult as he can.Nenshi will want to distance himself from the water main saga, but Smith is going to keep dragging him back in.Oh, and don't forget, Nenshi said he is going to run in Calgary. Sit down. Grab your popcorn. And watch the fists fly.