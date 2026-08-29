Alberta

'WE NEED MORE PEOPLE:' APP leader ignites referendum campaign with a call for support

APP CEO Mitch Sylvestre, Jeffrey Rath, Madison Holmes, and Maycee Holmes sitting on the stage at the APP rally outside the Alberta Legislature Building.
APP CEO Mitch Sylvestre, Jeffrey Rath, Madison Holmes, and Maycee Holmes sitting on the stage at the APP rally outside the Alberta Legislature Building. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Alberta Prosperity Project
Alberta Independence
Mitch Sylvestre
Alberta referendum 2026
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