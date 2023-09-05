Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says charges are pending after a mass brawl broke out at an Eritrean cultural festival on the weekend, sending at least 10 people to hospital.
The CPS said they responded to an incident in Falconridge, in the city’s northeast, after rival groups, involving at least 150 people, went at it with bricks and baseball bats — and anything else they could find.
WTF is going on in northeast Calgary??150 people of Eritean rival groups armed with sticks and throwing rocks at each other with disregard to property, police or anyone and anything else.No a peep from YYC's Mayor Jyoti Gondek.No a peep from Liberal MP George Chahal.#yycccpic.twitter.com/hAcaEz8e5G
“The Calgary Police Service considers this to be a serious event and has dedicated resources to keep the peace,” police said in a news release.
“This is not a protest. This is a violent conflict between two groups with opposing views.”
Proponents say the festivals are connected to the Eritrean government, as a means of disseminating propaganda and raising money for what they say is repressive regime.
It follows similar incidents in the Eritrean community in Edmonton, where 11 people were sent to hospital, Toronto, the US and even Israel.
At an incident on Aug. 19 in Edmonton, police read the Riot Act — the first time it’s done so since 1999 — and used pepper spray to break up what it called an “illegal gathering.”
On Sept. 2 more than 114 people were injured, eight seriously, in clashes in Tel Aviv after supporters of the Eritrean regime brawled with dissident refugees, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call for their deportation.
Protesters reportedly gained access to the Eritrean embassy and smashed windows and cars, including police and military vehicles.
Under the Israeli constitution it is illegal to deport refugees and asylum seekers back to the their countries of origin where they may face prosecution.
Back home, shop owners and residents were still cleaning up after the disturbance. Calgary police were advising residents to avoid Falconridge “for the time being” while it continues to investigate.
“Our primary goal is to ensure public safety. We are working with the involved groups to maintain the peace,” it said.
“We want to reassure Calgarians that the appropriate resources are available and engaged to maintain control of this situation and we expect a peaceful resolution.”
