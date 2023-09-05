Eritrean riots in Edmonton
Image courtesy of CBC

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) says charges are pending after a mass brawl broke out at an Eritrean cultural festival on the weekend, sending at least 10 people to hospital.

The CPS said they responded to an incident in Falconridge, in the city’s northeast, after rival groups, involving at least 150 people, went at it with bricks and baseball bats — and anything else they could find.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(6) comments

Taz
Taz

There are dangerous criminals that have control of Canada & the USA.

Report Add Reply
Robadam
Robadam

Foolish enough to bring both warring factions into the country. Gotta love multiculturalism

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

What has happened to this country? What is happening to our city, and other cities in this country?

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

Diversity is our strength? Also, uncontrolled immigration. Brought to you by Trudeau and Singh.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]100% agree!

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Canada sure is living in sunny days.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.