A man smashed the female bench press record at a powerlifting competition in Lethbridge, AB to protest gender rules set by the Canadian Powerlifting Union.
Sporting a beard, head coach of Team Canada Powerlifting Avi Silverberg beat the record in the female 84+ kg category at the Heroes Classic on March 25, 2023.
He lifted 370 lbs., beating the previous record of 270 lbs. set by transgender powerlifter Anne Andrea.
🏋️♂️ Team Canada powerlifting coach, Avi Silverberg just broke the Alberta WOMEN's bench press record in the 84+ kg category at the "Heroes Classic."Former record holder, trans-identifying male, Anne Andres had a front row view as Silverberg mocked the discriminatory CPU policy… pic.twitter.com/ajhUJPB4gc
Under CPU regulations, anybody who identifies as a woman can enter the female category, a rule used in protest by Silverberg.
CPU rules state participants can “indicate their gender identity and expression, rather than their sex or gender.”
Unsurprisingly, Silverberg won the competition.
Previous record holder Andrea came under fire in November 2022 for criticizing the standard of female powerlifting.
“Why is women’s bench [press] so bad?” asked Andrea. “I mean, not compared to me, we all know that I’m a tranny freak so that doesn’t count. And no, we’re not talking about Mackenzie Lee — she’s got little T-Rex arms and she’s like 400 pounds of chest muscle apparently.”
Outrage in the sport began after disrespectful post from trans-identifying male powerlifter went viral months agohttps://t.co/MPjtTlASNv
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
