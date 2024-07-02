WestJet blames federal government for strike ‘massive damage’ to air travellers

The WestJet strike is officially over but not before causing what officials at the Calgary-based company are calling “massive” damage to both the airline and travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.And it is blaming the federal government for a “lack of clarity” over Liberal Labour Minister Seamus O’Reagan’s seemingly confusing order for binding arbitration. That’s because a loophole in the Labour Relations Act allowed 680 workers to walk off the job despite the ministerial decree, forcing the airline to ground 130 aircraft — essentially its entire fleet — at 13 airports in the absence of required inspections..Although WestJet announced on Sunday that the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) withdrew strike action and agreed to reach a tentative agreement after talks broke down on June 27, the damage had been done. More than 830 flights were cancelled over the busiest travel weekend of the summer, stranding more than 110,000 travellers.For his part, O’Reagan washed his hand of it and posted on Twitter (“X”) the parties needed to work with the Canada Industrial Relations Board. And then took credit for securing the agreement.“Met with Westjet and AMFA this evening. I told them they needed to work together with the Canada Industrial Relations Board to resolve their differences and get their first agreement,” he said..Although the planes were moving again on Monday, WestJet said in a statement it will still take several more days to return to business-as-usual.“We take no victory laps on this outcome but will sleep better tonight knowing further harm has been prevented,” said company CEO Diederik Pen. “We want to thank guests for their patience during what was an uncertain and stressful time,” continued Pen. “I want to personally thank our teams of WestJetters who were equally thrust into the uncertainty, and who once again demonstrated their care, dedication and resilience.”The AMFA and the airline are negotiating their first contract. WestJet complained that the union has rejected multiple offers that would make them the highest paid maintenance workers in the industry.