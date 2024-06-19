WestJet cancels flights ahead of maintenance strike

Got plans to travel this summer? Think again.That’s because Calgary-based WestJet is cancelling dozens of flights as unionized maintenance workers prepare to go on strike.Then again, maybe it’s a good thing if planes don’t fall from the sky.The company said in a statement on Wednesday that it is cancelling 40 flights as it prepares for labour action by aircraft maintenance engineers and other ‘tech ops’ employees. The cancellations will affect 6,500 passengers, it added.On Monday, WestJet mechanics gave a 72-hour strike notice to walk off the job as early as Thursday evening. The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which represents 670 aircraft maintenance engineers and other skilled-trade positions at the carrier, said it made the decision after WestJet cut off talks this week..In response, WestJet has asked the federal labour minister to refer negotiations to the Canada Industrial Relations Board for arbitration.In a statement Wednesday, WestJet said it “awaits a response on behalf of the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to intervene under the Canada Labour Code. If accepted, this action would refer both WestJet and AMFA to arbitration for a first collective agreement and prevent labour action by either party.”The union, which voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative agreement, opposes the move, saying it would undermine its goal of an “industry-changing contract.”