Wetaskiwin mayor banned from City Hall

Wetaskiwin Mayor Joe Branco has been banned from City Hall, but will continue serving in his role. The ban went into effect on Jan. 14 and came to light on Saturday after City Councillor Wendy Hoyle posted on her campaign Facebook page, confirming that Branco had been banned. In the post, Hoyle said that, under the Access to Information Act and the Municipal Government Act, she cannot comment on why Branco was banned, but stated that he continues to serve remotely as mayor. During a city council meeting on Jan. 13, Branco, the six councillors, and City Manager Sue Howard held a closed discussion under sections 20, which addresses disclosure of information harmful to personal privacy, and 29, which addresses disclosure of advice from officials, of the ATIA. Following the six-hour closed session, the Council voted to direct the city's Administration to action following the discussions, with Branco being the lone dissenting vote. .Branco has a tainted history while serving in public office.He resigned from his city council seat in 2017 after he was charged with sexual assault, which was alleged to have spanned over three years, although he claimed that his resignation was unrelated to the charge. Branco was ultimately found not-guilty of the charges in 2019.The former councillor regained a seat on the city council in 2023, but was later sanctioned in 2024 following improper comments at a meeting and an additional conduct report.Branco's sanctions lasted over seven months and included removal from the deputy mayor position, a travel ban during official duties, restricted access to City Hall, and limited communication with city employees through the city manager.He assumed the role of mayor in October, 2025, after winning with 44% of the 3,325 votes, 760 more than the runner-up.