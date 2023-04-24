Tany Yao

Tany Yao is the new UCP Candidate in Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo.

The UCP has named Tany Yao as its new candidate for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo.

Yao has served as the region’s MLA since 2015.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

dieraci13
dieraci13

Seeing how the Chinese run Canada, it ain't surprising a corrupt Chinese politician is running for the UCP. Clownworld

