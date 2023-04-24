The UCP has named Tany Yao as its new candidate for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo.
"We're pleased to announce Tany Yao as our UCP Candidate in Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo," the UCP stated on Saturday.
"First elected in 2015, Tany's been a strong voice for #ymm in the Legislature. He previously worked as a paramedic firefighter."
First elected to the riding in 2015 as a candidate in the former Wildrose Party, Yao was re-elected in 2019 as a member of the UCP.
The UCP announced it had disqualified Zulkifl Mujahid after court records revealed he is being sued for defamation by Sultan Zamman, the vice-president of fundraising for the riding’s constituency association.
Mujhid became the UCP candidate after winning the UCP nomination vote against Yao and construction association president Keith Plowman.
Now he will be replaced by Yao.
The nomination vote followed another contentious annual general meeting that saw a slate of new candidates elected to the local constituency board of directors.
Zamman is seeking $250,000 in damages and a further $50,000 in special damages.
In December 2020, several provincial MLAs, including Yao, travelled internationally during the holiday break, while public health guidance urged Albertans to remain at home to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Yao apologized for taking the trip aboard and became the ninth UCP MLA or staff to be found travelling abroad despite the province being in a full pandemic lockdown.
(1) comment
Seeing how the Chinese run Canada, it ain't surprising a corrupt Chinese politician is running for the UCP. Clownworld
