Ahead of the annual harvest season, the Wheat Growers Association (WGA) says they are “very pleased” the federal government has repealed proposed changes to the way Canadian grain is graded for export at country elevators.
Under the Canadian Grain Commission’s (CGC) harmonized weight test standard that was to go into effect Aug. 1, hard red spring wheat used for baking bread would have been required to weigh at least 63.3 lbs/bushel when delivered to the elevator instead of the current standard of 60.1 lbs/bushel, lest it be downgraded to a #2 grade.
Due to variations in growing conditions, and thus for wheat crop quality across the prairies, loads that grade #1 under current rules often exceed the minimum standards, allowing grain companies to blend country deliveries to ensure the export standard is met when they assemble shipments at port terminals.
That would have resulted in lower prices paid for producers while putting money into the pockets of shippers.
The WGA noted that the majority of the farmers on the CGC’s standards committee itself were opposed to the changes. Likewise they were also opposed by the National Farmers Union (NFU).
Despite what WGA said were “disagreements” on other policy matters, the two groups issued a joint statement on July 26 asking that federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay stop the changes.
To their relief, he did.
“We’re pleased with the fast response to our appeal to Min. MacAulay and the CGC’s acknowledgement that this was opposed by the majority of Canadian farmers,” Daryl Fransoo, WGA chair said in a release.
Added NFU’s Glen Tait, who also sits on the CGC standards committee: “When a farmer brings their grain to the elevator, there are several different measurements taken in order to grade it, to uphold Canada’s grain quality standards in export markets.”
The measurements include bushel weight, number of wheat kernels of other classes, total foreign material and so on. Grades reflect quality and largely determine the prices paid to farmers.
Presently, the benchmarks for country elevator grades are slightly lower than the official export grades for bulk wheat when it is loaded onto ships.
The purpose of the CGC changes was to “harmonize” country elevator and export grading standards, but it was unable to provide historic cost-benefit analysis of the impacts on either producers or grain handlers.
Thus the new CGC grade standard change would have taken money from farmers’ pockets, said former NFU president Terry Boehm.
“Wheat growers did their job on this one,” Jim Beusekom, president of Lethbridge-based Marketplace Commodities trading house said in an email to Western Standard. “I’m glad to hear the changes are repealed.”
I wonder if this has anything to do with Ukraine and Putin's decision to stop shipment of grain to the EU? And, as an aside, what is the point of National Farmers Union? What purpose do they serve? Have they always been around or is possible to operate without their input?
