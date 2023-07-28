Wheat field combine
Ahead of the annual harvest season, the Wheat Growers Association (WGA) says they are “very pleased” the federal government has repealed proposed changes to the way Canadian grain is graded for export at country elevators.

Under the Canadian Grain Commission’s (CGC) harmonized weight test standard that was to go into effect Aug. 1, hard red spring wheat used for baking bread would have been required to weigh at least 63.3 lbs/bushel when delivered to the elevator instead of the current standard of 60.1 lbs/bushel, lest it be downgraded to a #2 grade.

Mila
Mila

I wonder if this has anything to do with Ukraine and Putin's decision to stop shipment of grain to the EU? And, as an aside, what is the point of National Farmers Union? What purpose do they serve? Have they always been around or is possible to operate without their input?

