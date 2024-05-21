WHERE'S THE BEEF? Smith challenges Texas governor to bet over Oilers, Stars playoffs matches

A steak dinner is on the line as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Dallas Stars in the NHLA semi-final playout series.Therefore, Alberta Premier Danille Smith said it seems fitting to challenge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to a bet. “When the Oilers beat the Stars, you must eat the world’s best steak, an Alberta rib steak, on video and comment on just how amazing it is,” tweeted Smith on Tuesday. “If the Stars win, which is highly unlikely, I will do the same.”.Smith had celebrated the Oilers winning against the Vancouver Canucks. “They played with incredible grit and determination to win this series,” she said. “Kudos to the Vancouver Canucks who played tough hockey for seven games.”.The Oilers moved on to semi-finals after its 3-2 win over the Canucks on Monday. The Canucks prevented Oilers player Connor McDavid from scoring for the third time in seven games and kept player Leon Draisaitl to one assist.Oilers player Evan Bouchard had two assists, but its scoring came from players Cody Ceci, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.Smith requested British Columbia Premier David Eby make a bet with her related to the Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 3. READ MORE: Smith challenges Eby to bet over Oilers, Canucks playoffs matchThis was because the Oilers would be facing off against the Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. “Let’s make a bet: loser has to deliver a statement in the Legislature written by the winner while wearing the other’s jersey,” she said.