Lantern Winter

The Framer’s Almanac is predicting a cold snowy winter across Canada.

 Image courtesy of Mira Kemppainen on Unsplash

It’s why it’s called The Great White North.

And according to the latest winter forecast from the Farmer’s Almanac, Canucks in all corners of the country can expect to see a good old fashioned winter like they grew up hearing their grandparents gripe about.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Well according to a Liberal, lots of snow and cold=climate change, warm and no snow=climate change, warm in summer, cold in winter=climate change, if any of these factors are in play, we must tax the living shyyyte out of Canadians to fix it, the more taxes Canadians pay, the better it is for the climate, said liberals everywhere.

Report Add Reply

