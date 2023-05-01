Wild fire burning out of control

A wildfire continues to burn out of control in Alberta.

A fire advisory remains in effect for the Edson Forest Area as a wildfire continues to grow.

Alberta Wildfire, Yellowhead County and Parkland County are responding to multiple wildfires in the area.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Barrhead and Westlock firearms owners, do you still possess all of your guns, or did the federal police illegally seize them?

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

I doubt this or a lot of other "fires" are accidental.

