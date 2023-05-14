Wildfires contnue to burn
Photo Credit: Canva

There are 87 active wildfires in the forest protection area of Alberta and 24 are classified as out of control, according to the latest figures.

On Saturday, there were 83 wildfires.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, an app by the RCMP, is that so they tell if you are coming home unexpectedly while they are breaking in to seize your previously legal guns?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.