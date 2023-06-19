Hours before a scheduled meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to discuss the Just Transition bill, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson doled out hundreds of millions of dollars in transit grants to electrify the city’s bus fleet.
Wilkinson — along with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc — announced $325 million to purchase 259 battery-powered buses.
Over the next few years, Calgary will also complete infrastructure upgrades to two existing transit garages at Spring Gardens and Anderson, including the installation of charging cabinets and dispensers with spare capacity for future electric bus purchases.
The grants will also support equipment procurement, training, design and engineering services as well as utility works, NRCan said in a release.
“Today's announcement for the electrification of Calgary's public transit system shows how collaboration and partnership between federal and local governments can result in meaningful investments that have a real impact on Canadian's daily lives," Wilkinson said in a statement.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek was equally enthusiastic.
"This contribution will allow us to transition the transit fleet to zero-emission vehicles more quickly and adds to funding already secured through Council. When it comes to climate change, we are committed to taking actions which are both economically and environmentally sustainable,” she said.
The dollars are conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements with the city. It’s on top of an additional $165 million from the Canada Infrastructure Bank announced in February.
Speaking at a press conference in Calgary Monday morning, Premier Smith there has been no request for provincial funding from either the city or the Feds.
While she congratulated Calgary for obtaining the dollars, she said she would have preferred the dollars go toward hydrogen powered buses and said the province is working on a longer term plan for dual fuel diesel and hydrogen trucks and heavy duty vehicles As opposed to battery powered vehicles.
NRCan said the government has plans to spend more than $14.9 billion by 2029 years on top of $24.8 billion it has doled out since 2015. Applications under the Zero Emission Transit Fund remain open to applications for public transit and school bus fleets, it said.
It comes ahead of a tete-a-tete in Calgary this afternoon between Smith, Wilkinson and LeBlanc to discuss Bill C-50. Although the government is touting it as the “sustainable jobs” act, Smith told QR 770 it’s a euphemism for ‘just transition’.
“We know what that language means,” she said.
She said the meeting was not ostensibly about eliminating jobs, but rather, timelines to reduce emissions.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Delusions from those who don’t know or jump into their SUV as they pass the buses complaining why they are so slow. 1/4 of buses have at least have over 700k km’s on them and some over 1.3-4 million but are patched up on the road just the same . So does transit have enough buses no not to handle demands now. Interesting to read comments from non drivers belly ache. If they jumped on in a 32 degree day on a old bus they would greet any updated buses with thanks. Tesla and most of the commercial fleets( buses included ) have heat recycling pumps to handle the cold but easier to complain I guess that the sky is falling. Finally strange everyone seems to think that electric vehicles have everything wrong and we should ban them. Just like horse riders in 1894 who suggested they ban smelly noisy automobiles even though it solved the problem of every street in New York being covered with over 2-3 feet of manure. So as gas is slowly phased out like from horses>gas > electric May I suggest to all those want to hold on to the past …. Buy a horse
In the process of indulging in faulty and dichotomous reasoning, you miss the point. If electric vehicles are a viable option, why not let them compete on their own merits? Why not give cities money to upgrade transit fleets and let those cities decide what passes a cost/benefit analysis?
Old Driver. Exactly what I am thinking that it's time to get the younger Gen's into this century so that they can help us leave the world in better shape than when we inherited it from our parents 🌍🇨🇦👪
So are the batteries going to last 700,000 to 1,400,000 kms, is the cost of replacing them included in this $1,000,000 cost per bus, or are Calgary taxpayers responsible for those costs? I think these same busses will be more successful in the Calgary milder climate, then in the Edmonton climate. I begin to have doubts if they were in Grande Prairie, or Fort McMurray. That said, how will they be charged, what portion of Calgary Electricity infrastructure is being supplied by wind and solar at the Calgary transportation bus barns, currently? What portion will be fuelled by natural gas electricity generation, that the federal government is currently committed to ending by 2035? Or will they do as many electric car charging stations do, and bring in diesel generators to charge the electric buses?
The biggest issue I have, is the end run around the Alberta government, with Calgary government signing agreements with the federal government without the consent of Alberta citizens. If Calgary wants to become a federal jurisdiction, fine, let us built the wall and start charging tolls and rent. Calgary is either a proud Alberta city, or it isn't. Alberta did not vote in a ndp government, they voted in a government of Albertans, by Albertans, for Albertans. If Calgary and Edmonton wish to be federal, more power to them, more money for Albertans. I am quite sure we can move our capital infrastructure to any city that wants to represent Alberta for Albertans. Can you imagine the boom if our politicians had to pander to Grande Prairie or Fort McMurray?
I think eventually electric vehicles will be the answer for most city commuters, but to market them as zero emissions is a huge lie. There is no recycling lithium ion batteries in Canada as of yet, that I am aware of. Nor for solar panels or windmills. We are just off loading the pollution and profits of this expanding market onto 3rd world countries with zero care for the environment or the people.
If we were building the busses, batteries, and charging infrastructure in Canada with Canadian resources, and Canadian labour and standards we likely would be close to the $1,000,000 per bus. But it wouldn't involve child labour, or destroying the environment.
In fact I would find money to invest in a truly Canadian company if we could do this. Likely if this goes through, the only Canadian labour will be drivers, mechanics, and initial installers. Everything else will come from overseas.
... and lithium battery fires are devastating! So to summarize, great idea except "zero emissions" a lie, unreliable in extreme heat and gold, rare precious metals mined by slave and child labor, dependent on China, less competitive supply market for electric bases... When will the insanity stop!
Basic math means each bus and charging infrastructure will cost a mere $1,254,826.25 each. Does this mean Alberta taxpayers can stop all municipal funding for Calgary if they accept federal money? I think I would support that. Of course it will mean we can also remove all those new ndp provincial seats from our Alberta legislature. Maybe Edmonton will also decide to become a federal city and we can rid ourselves of 90% of the ndp corruption in Alberta.
Complete waste of taxpayer money.
Willing to bet that Calgary currently has enough buses. Suggest that they use that money to pay off the debt but of course this money is just more printed / borrowed money. They continue to bribe Canadians with made up money which taken out of the pockets of Canadians through inflation. Politicians are master con artists and we are stupid to fall for it.
More taxpayer dollars wasted[censored]
This is the Liberal plan, by-pass proper channels and go directly to municipalities. With the current ilk of progressive mayors in Calgary and Edmonton they feel they can play them against the provincial government. That being said this effort is truly insane if you know anything about the usefulness of batteries in minus 30 weather or the amount of resources required to sustain this “green” (not green at all by the way) effort.
Daniella should be advised to unilaterally ban solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles in Alberta until the following can be demonstrated:
-solar panels and wind turbines produce a steady, rate of energy in all climate conditions including -35C to +35C temperatures, in snow/rain, cloudy/windless days,
-electric car batteries can be charged and operated in all climate conditions (see above),
-solar panels, wind turbines and electric car batteries can be both constructed and recycled without ecological damage or
the use of rare earth metals...., AND children around the world are not forced to mine these rare earth metals for pennies/day,
-the toxic chemicals used to produce solar panels, wind turbines and electric car batteries are NOT present in the atmosphere/soil around the jurisdictions in which they are constructed or utilized.
Following these guidelines, we would need to build more coal/gas power plants and ignore the green power nonsense.
Poor Gondeck, Trudeau and Suzuki would be crying in their baths.
.....but if the electric buses won't work when it is cold outside, how will the crackheads keep warm?????
Why are the local municipalities talking directly to Ottawa? This is part of the problem. This is how Ottawa 'buys' their cooperation in the 15 minute city agenda, and many other things. It is one more form of Federal over-reach tactics.
Happens in many many local municipalities.... not just big cities. High River sent people to a seminar to discuss planning..... as local taxpayers we need to know what is being done with our taxes... and what is being planned via Ottawa.
On the topic of climate change, when is this dingbat and the rest of silly council planning on releasing any info to validate the so-called climate emergency that they declared??
How well do they work a -20 deg C and colder?
"... zero-emission vehicles..." - so mining rare earth metals, manufacturing batteries, and generating electricity is zero-emissions?
Hook and bait than the lies. That’s how the liberals work. Danielle is smart enough to see through the smoke, Jyoti not so much.
More Made-In-China solar panels solar panels and wind turbines ain't going to provide the needed extra electricity.
All of these solar panels and turbines are starting to actually cause problems on the current grids with over voltage issues on customers downstream of these sites. Also, low voltage when not producing. They are causing voltage regulation issues and the protection devices on the lines can't keep up with the constant changing in voltage levels. Customers with solar panels need to produce a higher voltage to be able to sell back to the grid. which will cause the over voltage issues.
