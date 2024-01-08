Wilkinson’s wife loaded up on oil stocks while feds badgered energy industry

The spouse of federal Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson stepped up purchases in the shares of Calgary-based oil and gas companies even as he was busy imposing emissions caps and punitive climate policies against the energy sector.According to Blackrock’s Reporter, Tara Wilkinson traded stock in Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. and Shell Canada as per ethics filings under the Conflict of Interest Code for Members of the House of Commons.The former is significant, because pipelines are federally regulated by the Canadian Energy Regulator (CER). Mrs. Wilkinson, who is director of marketing for Best Buy Canada, held shares in fossil fuel companies even as her husband was touting methane and emissions caps introduced at the COP28 summit in Dubai.“Today was an important day,” minister Wilkinson told the Commons December 7. “Canada became the first oil and gas producer in the world to put a cap on oil and gas emissions.”“We are on a trajectory to reducing to net zero by 2050,” said Wilkinson. “It is important in our fight against climate change.”.“We are on a trajectory to reducing to net zero by 2050,” said Wilkinson. “It is important in our fight against climate change.”Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.Mrs. Wilkinson raised eyebrows in 2021 after it was revealed she bought shares in Lockheed Martin while it was bidding to replace Canada’s ageing F-18 fighter jets with the F-35. In January of last year the Department of National Defence awarded Lockheed a $19.8 billion contract for 88 of the stealth aircraft.According to Blackrock’s, Wilkinson also held shares in Amazon.com, BlackRock Inc., construction equipment dealer Finning International Inc., Pfizer and 3M Company, the Toronto Dominion Bank and Royal Bank.Other cabinet members with oil and gas investments last year included then-Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett (Enbridge), then-Attorney General David Lametti (Enbridge), Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier (TC Energy), Veterans Affairs Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor (Canadian Utilities) and then-Public Works Minister Helena Jaczek (Enbridge).