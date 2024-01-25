Alberta

WING NIGHT MUTINY: Smith says govt looking at Calgary, Edmonton fast food bylaws

Starting Tuesday Calgarians will have to start paying for single use food conatainers and cutlery.
Starting Tuesday Calgarians will have to start paying for single use food conatainers and cutlery.Courtesy CBC
Loading content, please wait...
City Council
Single Use Plastic
Alberta Danielle Smith
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi
Alberta Municipal Affairs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news