WING NIGHT MUTINY: Smith says govt looking at Calgary, Edmonton fast food bylaws

There’s trouble in the hen house over Calgary and Edmonton’s respective single-use fast food packaging bylaws.So much so, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Thursday she’s directed Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver’s department to “see if they've gone outside the realm of the MGA (Municipal Government Act)” and overstepped their bounds.On January 16, all retail shops, grocers, restaurants, cafes and drive-thrus must charge for bags and containers. On Wednesday, Edmonton increased their existing bylaw to charge 25 cents for each paper bag and $2 for reusable ones, on top of restricting ‘single-use’ items such as cutlery, straws and even ketchup packets..“I can tell you I've heard that there was near mutiny on wing night in some restaurants because they do have to ask whether or not people want napkins,”Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Smith said it’s become clear to her that such petty ordinances are politically motivated rather than representing any sound waste management policies.Frustrated Calgarians who had to scrounge for a wet nap on wing Wednesday have made it clear they’re not impressed.“I can tell you I've heard that there was near mutiny on wing night in some restaurants because they do have to ask whether or not people want napkins,” she told The Western Standard at a press conference from Edmonton. “I mean, some things are just so obvious that you need napkins when it’s wing night. I think that there's a little bit of ideology getting ahead of common sense here. So I can tell you I'm not supportive of the decisions in both Calgary or Edmonton.”Smith insisted that each city has the authority to implement waste management policies that “put people first.”Calgary council actually voted 10-4 on January 17 of last year to implement the ban but quietly — or wisely — waited more than a year to implement it..In favour: Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Councillors Gina-Carlo Carra, Peter Demong, Evan Spencer, Courtney Walcott, Richard Pootmans, Jasmin Mian, Kourtney Penner, Terry Wong, and Raj Dhaliwal..According to city records, Mayor Jyoti Gondek voted in favour along with Councillors Gina-Carlo Carra, Peter Demong, Evan Spencer, Courtney Walcott, Richard Pootmans, Jasmin Mian, Kourtney Penner, Terry Wong, and Raj Dhaliwal.Only Councillors Sean Chu, Dan McLean, Jennifer Wyness and Andre Chabot voted against.It’s not exactly clear what steps Municipal Affairs can take to reverse or even rescind the ketchup bylaw.But under the MGA the minister has the authority to conduct a formal inspection in response to the “overall administration and/or governance” of a municipality including concerns over its finances and bylaws “or serious issues brought to the Minister’s attention.”Last December, McIver dismissed the mayor of Chestermere, several councillors and three administrators over its management structure.In the meantime, Smith urged voters in both Edmonton and Calgary to contact their elected representatives and let them know how they feel about the issue. The irony is that voter turnout in Edmonton’s 2021 election was barely 38% while Calgary’s was 46%.“I would say in the meantime, call your counsellor and call your mayor and tell them what you think of these because I can tell you it's not happening in every municipality. It just seems that it's happening in Calgary and Edmonton,” Smith said.Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sochi can be reached at 780-496-8100 while Calgary’s Gondek — and all other councillors — can be found through a central number at 403-268-2290.