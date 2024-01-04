Winnipeg RCMP say Calgary flight diverted to city, teen arrested for mid-air assault

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport RCMP received a report of a flight diversion to the city because of an unruly passenger onboard who had assaulted another person on Wednesday around 12:20 p.m. The investigation has determined Air Canada Flight 137 was en route from Toronto to Calgary when a 16-year-old Grande Prairie, AB, resident assaulted an adult male passenger who was identified as a family member, according to a Wednesday press release. Winnipeg Richardson International Airport RCMP said Air Canada employees and passengers were able to restrain the youth following the assault. After arresting the suspect, it said he was transported to hospital for medical evaulation. The adult passenger was treated on scene for minor injuries. No other passengers required medical assistance.