Alberta

Woman defends anti-Pride crosswalk flyer to Alberta Human Rights Commission

Barrhead Alberta is banning Pride flags and crosswalks
Barrhead Alberta is banning Pride flags and crosswalksImage courtesy of CBC
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Abpoli
Alberta Human Rights Commission
Benita Pedersen
Westlock rainbow crosswalk
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