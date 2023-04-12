A woman is dead after she got T-boned by a semi-truck.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating the fatal collision Tuesday that claimed the life of a 65-year-old female driver in northwest Edmonton.
Motorists are advised to avoid the intersection at St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road until further notice, while police investigate a fatal collision between an SUV and a semi-tractor trailer unit. #yegtraffic @WSOnlineNews Additional details will be sent out to media later… pic.twitter.com/w7qpTilCua— Arthur Craig Green (@artcgreen) April 12, 2023
Around 4 PM EPS officers responded to a report of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Campbell Road and St. Albert Trail involving a semi-truck and a Kia Sportage.
It was reported the Kia Sportage made a left turn to go north on Mark Messier Trail when it was T-boned by a semi-truck that was travelling west through the intersection on a green light.
The driver of the Sportage was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Paramedics treated and transported the driver of the Sportage to hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The 36-year-old male driver of the semi-tractor-trailer did not sustain any physical injuries.
EPS Major Collisions Investigation Unit has since taken over the investigation. No charges are pending at this time.
The intersection at St. Albert Trail and Campbell Road has since been reopened to oncoming traffic.
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.
