Public transit
The attacks and stabbings continue on Edmonton transit as the city continues to descend into chaos as yet another passenger was stabbed.

On Tuesday, shortly after 8 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to an assault call at the South Campus LRT Station.

guest399
guest399

The Edmonton LRT is a never ending horror story. No amount of police can fix this. The entire system should be scrapped and replaced with buses. Buses are faster, safer and almost free compared the insane cost of an LRT. Why does the city and province support those stupid LRT's anyway? Oh, right, the train lobby gets billions in public tax money for building dangerous, overpriced garbage, that's why. And the train lobby supports certain types of politicians. So our politicians return the favour and they support those horrible trains even though the LRT kills our people and it destroys our city. The train system is rotten and so are the governments that support it.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Idiots! Edmonton used to be a great place to live.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

The criminal insane should never have been released into the public. All of them need to be rounded up and put in a locked rubber room, force fed their meds.

PersonOne
PersonOne

No worries.... Yohi is 'listening'

AB Sovereignty
AB Sovereignty

The UCP should just write another check for Edmonton. They still have their vaxx naz1 policies in place in the city, clearly they deserve more from Smith's endless money tree for Calgary and Edmonton.

