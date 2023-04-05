featured Woman stabbed at South Campus LRT Station in Edmonton Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Apr 5, 2023
The attacks and stabbings continue on Edmonton transit as the city continues to descend into chaos as yet another passenger was stabbed.On Tuesday, shortly after 8 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to an assault call at the South Campus LRT Station."It was reported to police an adult female complainant had been stabbed by a female suspect following a verbal altercation," Scott Pattison with EPS Media Relations told the Western Standard.The female suspect then fled the scene on a bus, which stopped in the area of Whitemud Drive and 53 Avenue.The accused was arrested by police without incident, and the weapon was located on the bus.Samantha McCallum, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault.The stabbed woman was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Arthur C. Green
Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. guest399 Apr 5, 2023 4:53pm The Edmonton LRT is a never ending horror story. No amount of police can fix this. The entire system should be scrapped and replaced with buses. Buses are faster, safer and almost free compared the insane cost of an LRT. Why does the city and province support those stupid LRT's anyway? Oh, right, the train lobby gets billions in public tax money for building dangerous, overpriced garbage, that's why. And the train lobby supports certain types of politicians. So our politicians return the favour and they support those horrible trains even though the LRT kills our people and it destroys our city. The train system is rotten and so are the governments that support it.

BoomerOG Apr 5, 2023 4:17pm Idiots! Edmonton used to be a great place to live.

muddyrhodes58 Apr 5, 2023 3:55pm The criminal insane should never have been released into the public. All of them need to be rounded up and put in a locked rubber room, force fed their meds.

PersonOne Apr 5, 2023 2:16pm No worries.... Yohi is 'listening'

AB Sovereignty Apr 5, 2023 1:45pm The UCP should just write another check for Edmonton. They still have their vaxx naz1 policies in place in the city, clearly they deserve more from Smith's endless money tree for Calgary and Edmonton. 