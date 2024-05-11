Wood Buffalo expands evacuation alert because of wildfire

The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) has added four more municipalities to its previous evacuation alert because of a wildfire. The four communities put on evacuation alert were Gregoire Lake Estates, Fort McMurray First Nation #468, Anzac, and Rickards Landing Industrial Park. Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek had been put on it before. “At this time, an Evacuation Order has not been issued,” tweeted RMWB on Saturday. .Although not an evacuation order, this is an alert for residents in the affected areas to be ready to evacuate on short notice.RMWB anticipated Highway 63 will be impacted later Saturday, which would result in a temporary closure. This closure would be south of Highway 63 and 881 junction. At this time, it said it is not believed Highway 881 will be immediately impacted. Access to Fort McMurray will not be impeded, as Highway 881 is not expected to be impacted or closed at this time.It advised residents to follow its website for evacuation information, be aware and stay informed by following official and trusted channels such as the Alberta government’s website, downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert app, following local media sources, arranging with neighbours to advise one another of an emergency notification, preparing an emergency kit for people’s household, and making an emergency plan for it. “Alberta Wildfire is the lead authority on MWF-017, and they will provide updates as the situation changes,” it said. “There is currently Alberta Wildfire firefighting crews on the ground, heavy equipment, air tankers and helicopters working on this fire.”RMWB issued an evacuation alert for Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek because of a nearby wildfire on Friday. READ MORE: UPDATED: Wood Buffalo issues evacuation alert over wildfireBecause of the wildfire, it said Fort McMurray and Saprae Creek residents should be ready to leave on short notice. “If you are in Fort McMurray or Saprae Creek, stay alert and be prepared to evacuate on short notice,” it said.