Alberta

Wood Buffalo expands evacuation alert because of wildfire

A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray, AB, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray, AB, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024. Courtesy Alberta Wildfire
Loading content, please wait...
Evacuations
Wildfire
Fort Mcmurray
Regional Municipality Of Wood Buffalo
Alberta Wildfire
Highway 63
Evacuation Alert
Saprae Creek
Gregoire Lake Estates
Alertness

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news