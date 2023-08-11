Oil barrels

The UK government is walking back its net-zero commitments.

Rumours of the demise of oil appear to be greatly exaggerated, according to the latest market fundamentals.

That’s because the Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) is predicting world oil demand to hit record highs later this month, which should ultimately prove beneficial to the Alberta treasury.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

Oil is only finished in the Western Democracies . . . where the UN/WEF inspired Wealth Transfer & Control is now on full speed ahead.

The 6 Billion in the Rest of the World are increasing by Double Digits ever year, China much more than that.

‘Global Warming’ ‘Crisis’ Is ‘Manufactured’

Judith A. Curry is an American climatologist and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

For years, Curry has been one of the leading voices warning that the Earth is facing an “emergency” due to allegedly “man-made climate change.”

In recent months, the corporate media’s apocalyptic warnings of a “climate crisis” have dramatically increased.

We are told that “climate change” is a “crisis,” there is an “overwhelming scientific consensus,” and anyone who dares question otherwise is a “conspiracy theorist” or, more recently, a crazy “MAGA Republican.”

However, Dr. Curry, a renowned climatologist, has just admitted that the fearmongering “science” has been fabricated in order to scare the public into believing we must fight a “climate emergency.”

“It’s a manufactured consensus,” Curry told the New York Post.

https://slaynews.com/news/top-climate-scientist-blows-whistle-global-warming-crisis-manufactured/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=daily-newsletter

seekingtruth
seekingtruth

Amen, anybody interested in finding out more should search World Climate Declaration. Supported by 1500 top notch scientist that call out the fearmongering science!!

abflower
abflower

😣😡

azhouse
azhouse

According to Geebo and the compromised part time drama teacher oil is finished...no?

abflower
abflower

SunnyBoy, the electrical engineer and part time drama teacher wouldn’t tell an untruth to the Canadian people….. He has !! Say it isn’t so.

