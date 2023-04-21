A new “smart gun” designed to protect children from unwanted access to firearms is set to become available by the end of the year.
Biofire Technologies announced the new 9mm handgun, which uses fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics to ensure only authorized users can fire it.
The Biofire Smart Gun is designed to prevent firearm-related accidents, homicides and suicides, which are now the leading cause of death for American children.
According to one study, more than 40% of American children whose parents believe their guns are secured said they could access those guns within two hours, while one in eight middle and high school students in Colorado say they can access a loaded firearm within 10 minutes.
Biofire say for authorized users, the shooting experience is seamless and the biometric data never leaves the handgun.
The firearm immediately locks when it leaves an authorized user's hand. Integrated IR sensors in the grip keep the firearm armed while an authorized user is holding the gun, removing a need to continuously authenticate their biometrics.
It also comes with a high-resolution touchscreen, allowing the owner to add and remove authorized users. Sixty-four customizable options are also to be available for the gun which can be sold in left or right-hand models.
“Biofire's approach is totally novel: we've applied high-precision engineering principles to make a meaningful impact on preventable firearm deaths among children,” said Kai Kloepfer, CEO and founder of Biofire.
“No one had tried that before. As a result, Biofire is now offering the most technologically advanced consumer firearm the industry's ever seen.”
“The Biofire Smart Gun shoots like any high-quality firearm, but also feels like you're holding the future in your hand. This is a new era in firearm safety driven by ambition and optimism, motivated by the idea that we can in fact help save people's lives.”
Mike Corbett, Biofire advisor and former member of SEAL Team 6, added: “The Biofire Smart Gun was designed specifically for real gun owners who want a quality home defence firearm that cannot be used by children or criminals.”
“In a few years, I believe the head of every household in America who wants a home defence firearm is going to choose this Smart Gun.”
Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.
(2) comments
I like the idea but I'm a little worried about the initial cost, too expensive to buy and it will only be a firearm for the elite.
“the biometric data never leaves the handgun” How can you be certain of that? I can’t see most governments passing up a potential opportunity to track these!
