The Biofire Smart Gun® is a 9mm handgun secured by fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics.

A new “smart gun” designed to protect children from unwanted access to firearms is set to become available by the end of the year.

Biofire Technologies announced the new 9mm handgun, which uses fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics to ensure only authorized users can fire it.

The shooting experience is seamless—authorized users can simply pick the gun up and fire it.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

john.lankers
john.lankers

I like the idea but I'm a little worried about the initial cost, too expensive to buy and it will only be a firearm for the elite.

martina1
martina1

“the biometric data never leaves the handgun” How can you be certain of that? I can’t see most governments passing up a potential opportunity to track these!

