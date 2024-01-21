Alberta

World’s most advanced humanoid robot coming to Calgary in May

Ameca Generation 1
Ameca Generation 1Courtesy Wikipedia
Loading content, please wait...
Artificial Intelligence
Phoenix
Sanctuary Ai
Robotics
Alberta Innovates
Humanoid Robots
Ameca
Inventures
Laura Kilcrease
Engineered Arts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news