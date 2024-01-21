World’s most advanced humanoid robot coming to Calgary in May

The world’s most refined humanoid robot Ameca will be coming to the Alberta Innovates conference Inventures in Calgary from May 29 to 31. “We are thrilled that Ameca will join us as a feature speaker at Inventures,” said Alberta Innovates CEO Laura Kilcrease in a press release.“Artificial Intelligence and Human Intelligence are making robotics incredibly realistic.”Alberta Innovates said Ameca will engage in a fireside chat with Kilcrease on the main stage on May 29.Created and designed by British robotics company Engineered Arts as a platform for development into future robotics technologies, it said it is the perfect humanoid robot for human-robot interaction. It multiples the power of artificial intelligence with an artificial body. It is the physical presence bringing code and large language models to life. Inventures is a global innovation conference hosted by Alberta Innovates to bring together the world’s brightest minds, angels, venture capitalists, and industry leaders. Launched in 2018, Inventures is gaining global interest as the place to discover new technologies, talent, capital, customers and markets. Tickets can be bought for $749 at https://inventurescanada.com. Kilcrease concluded by saying it “is that intersection between artificial intelligence and an artificial body that allows us to consider the possibilities of the future.”“Ameca is just one of the remarkable things you’ll see at Inventures; so, join us in May and be amazed and inspired,” she said. Canadian robotics company Sanctuary AI unveiled the world’s first humanoid general-purpose robot Phoenix in May. READ MORE: Canadian company unveils world's first AI powered humanoid robot“Phoenix is powered by Carbon — a pioneering and unique AI control system — designed to give Phoenix human-like intelligence and enable it to do a wide range of work to help address the labour challenges affecting many organizations today,” said Sanctuary AI co-founder and CEO Geordie Rose.Rose said Sanctuary’s technology has the capacity to complete hundreds of tasks identified by customers from more than a dozen different industries.