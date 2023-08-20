Canadians have garnered a stereotype of being exceedingly polite.
Known for their welcoming attitude and over-apologizing, politeness is seen as a cultural norm and a point of pride, especially out West.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
Canadians have garnered a stereotype of being exceedingly polite.
Known for their welcoming attitude and over-apologizing, politeness is seen as a cultural norm and a point of pride, especially out West.
Now a new survey suggests the opposite may be true, with half of the ten rudest cities in Canada in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and even Manitoba. And no, Vancouver didn’t even make the list.
According language-learning website Preply, Coquitlam is the rudest city in Western Canada, followed by Surrey and Regina. Edmonton and Winnipeg rounded out the Top 10.
“In Coquitlam — the second rudest city in Canada, according to our research — you’re more likely to encounter residents talking on the phone at the checkout or even spitting in public!” Preply said in a release.
The good news is the worst city overall was Vaughan in the GTA. In fact, all the rest were in Ontario: Brampton was third; Windsor was fifth; Thunder Bay sixth; and Sudbury ninth.
Preply surveyed 1,500 people in 44 of the country’s largest cities to determine the results, which were then ranked based on common rude behaviours such as how often they swear.
On that front, Canadians cuss on average nine times a day. People in Burlington utter 15 profanities a day, but Regina wasn’t far behind at 13. In fact, the Queen City was the only Western metropolis to earn the distinction of more than 10 cusses a day.
More ladies than gentlemen claim they “never swear” — at 23% of women versus 18% of men.
Other rude behaviours included: ‘being absorbed by phone in public (Vaughan); ‘being noisy in public’ (Winnipeg); ‘not letting people merge in traffic’ (Regina); ‘not slowing down near pedestrians’ (Saanich); and ‘not picking up dog doo’ (Guelph).
"I'm sorry” is also known to be a staple of the Canuckistanian vernacular. According to the study, the average Canadian says ‘sorry’ or apologizes nine times per day, but not one Western city made the list.
That number was as high as 18 times per day in Burlington (perhaps making up for swearing so often). Next came Oakville, with 15 daily apologies. Longueuil and Guelph followed, apologizing 14 times per day each.
On the bright side, the survey also asked respondents: “Do you think that the stereotype of Canadians being polite is accurate?”
Gosh darn, four in five agree that Canadians are indeed polite people.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
Holy Great Dane do-do... don’t know about BC, Alberta, or Manitoba but I’d be a little less polite if I had to live in Regina... dog dodo on my shoes gosh darn what a silly city 🤮
I couldn't stop laughing as I read this article.
I challenge every Albertan to walk the streets of Hamilton and Toronto and record what they hear and experience.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.