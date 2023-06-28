Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced plans on Wednesday for an eventual withdrawal from the snowmobile business.
The company plans to end sales of snowmobiles in Japan through the 2022 model year, in Europe through the 2024 model year, and in North America through the 2025 model year.
In 1968, Yamaha released its first snowmobile, the SL350, by applying small engine technology which it developed in the motorcycle business.
"Over the past 55 years, Yamaha developed snowmobiles for sports, leisure, and business use as a means of transportation mainly in snowy areas found in North America and Europe," the company stated.
"Yamaha also aimed to grow the business through the early introduction of environmentally-friendly 4-stroke models and alliances with other companies. However, Yamaha concluded it will be difficult to continue a sustainable business in the snowmobile market."
Going forward, Yamaha said it will concentrate management resources on current business activities and new growth markets.
Yamaha said it will ensure parts availability, service, and related customer satisfaction now and after the snowmobile's final production run occurs.
Production of the recently introduced 2024 models is underway and scheduled for fall delivery.
"Yamaha distributors will be working closely with dealers to minimize impact and best position their business over the next 12 - 36 months," Yamaha said.
"Due to the exit schedule outlined above, the effect on consolidated business results will be minor."
Yamaha claims snowmobile dealers and customers throughout the world have proven to be among the most passionate.
"Yamaha thanks and cherishes all for their years of loyalty and shared enjoyment of this special winter pastime," Yamaha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.