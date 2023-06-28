Yamaha to end sled production

Going forward, Yamaha said it will concentrate management resources on current business activities and new growth markets.

 Arthur C. Green/Western Standard

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announced plans on Wednesday for an eventual withdrawal from the snowmobile business.

The company plans to end sales of snowmobiles in Japan through the 2022 model year, in Europe through the 2024 model year, and in North America through the 2025 model year.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.