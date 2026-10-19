Alberta

'YEA, THOUGH I WALK': Veteran priest in Wainwright offers comfort, hope after deadly base fire

Fr. Fred Matthews of St. Thomas Anglican Church in Wainwright says he expects the community to 'come together' after devastating fire kills four soldiers at CFB Wainwright
Fr. Fred Matthews (left) and Rev. Gordon Hills (right) at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Wainwright, AB
Fr. Fred Matthews (left) and Rev. Gordon Hills (right) at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Wainwright, ABJackson Loy
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Wainwright Ab
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Town Of Wainwright
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St Thomas Anglican Church
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Fr. Fred Matthews
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