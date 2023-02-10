It appears the City of Edmonton wants to be a 15-minute city for residents, but one group of like-minded individuals is saying no.
That group is called Yegunited.
District Planning is a multi-year project to build a “community of communities — small towns in our big city," where Edmontonians can meet many of their daily needs within 15 minutes of where they live.
University student Alexa Posa organized a Friday protest in Edmonton on Whyte Avenue. Posa says she's standing up for her freedom. She was studying at Concordia University, but got kicked out due to being vaccine non-compliant.
"I'm currently in the middle of a human rights complaint against them," Posa told the Western Standard.
While she waits for that decision she is protesting 15-minute cities with a group called 'Yegunited' and the "harm" the decision could cause.
"Yegunited is a collective of students passionate about freedom of speech and the government mandates, as we were all personally affected by them. We host events almost every week including fires, parties and protests just like the one taking place this Friday," Posa said.
"Our mayor, Amarjeet Sohi, would like Edmonton to become a 15-minute city, which will be limiting our movement between districts, as they call it. They want us to spend 90% of our life in this 15-minute area so they can monitor our carbon footprint, also known as our actual footprint."
Posa, 19, said she's very worried about her future growing up in a society with how the world is looking today.
"It’s our future that’s slowly being destroyed," she said.
"If you look at Oxford, London, citizens are being fined for leaving their designated area, and although they have 100 free passes, what’s to stop that from going to 50? Then 20? Then 10? And although there’s currently no plan of Edmonton citizens being fined, if it’s happening in Oxford, what’s stopping it from happening here?"
Posa said she believes the city is going to make this idea come across as convenient and positive, "because if they didn’t, no one would agree to it."
"The bottom line is there’s over-regulation and restriction of movement of citizens, Posa said.
"We are not looking for permission from our elected officials to freely move in our city and province. Efficient and effective planning is one thing, restriction of movement is another."
The benefits of 15 minute cities advertised by the City of Edmonton include protected green spaces, access to essential retailers and fostering meaningful connections with your 15 minute city residents — all from walking distance of your home.
The mayor in Edmonton said he believes residents need to work with communities and, at a district level, identify gaps in the multi-use trail network that limit transportation choices.
"This could mean widening sidewalks or multi-use trails that encourage walking, or sustainable infrastructure in communities where they make sense. Addressing gaps and barriers will be essential for encouraging all modes of transportation at a local level," Sohi said in his policy campaign.
There is no mention of restriction of movement by the City of Edmonton in its plan.
"This is a World Economic Forum (WEF) initiative and they have no legal jurisdiction in Canada and should not be affecting policy and regulation choices at the municipal and provincial levels," Posa said.
"We do not answer to the WEF and we are not interested in their initiatives. I’m hoping with this protest on Friday, we can inform people about how 15-minute cities are going to affect us, as well as what’s happening in other places in the world. I’m hoping for friendly conversations and a positive environment where like-minded people can come together and share ideas."
The mayor of Edmonton has a different vision than Posa.
"When I envision an Edmonton for everyone, I picture a city whose form makes the lives of people living in it easier. I picture neighbourhoods designed to reduce energy consumption for all, and I think of vibrant communities with active streets and citizens," Sohi said in his policy campaign.
"Over the past year and-a-half, some Edmontonians have changed the way they work, and where they work. As this shift becomes more permanent, we know more people will spend more of their time in their neighbourhoods instead of commuting across the city."
Sohi said he believes he needs to create a city that supports this and provides local amenities important for both business and leisure. The city has listed some maps on its website.
"That is why I support the city’s planning goal of creating 15-minute districts, 'small towns in our big cities,' which will allow all of us to live locally, accessing shopping and amenities within 15 minutes," Sohi said.
According to city documents, the 15-minute city project is preparing to help Edmonton reach 1.25 million people.
Digital ID and 15 minute cities are the necessary requirements to have in place for social credit scores. Welcome to Chinada!
Exactly!
It will be ignored because the public is that stupid and ignorant.
Lol. Now isn’t that the truth.
