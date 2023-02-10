Alexa Posa says she is standing up for her freedom

University student Alexa Posa organized a protest on Friday in Edmonton on Whyte Avenue. Posa says she's standing up for her freedom.

It appears the City of Edmonton wants to be a 15-minute city for residents, but one group of like-minded individuals is saying no.

That group is called Yegunited.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau.

(4) comments

fpenner
fpenner

Digital ID and 15 minute cities are the necessary requirements to have in place for social credit scores. Welcome to Chinada!

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Exactly!

Drax
Drax

It will be ignored because the public is that stupid and ignorant.

fpenner
fpenner

Lol. Now isn’t that the truth.

