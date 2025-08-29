Zellers returns with new Edmonton store

Zellers, once a dominant player in Canada’s discount retail sector, is set to make a return with the opening of a new store in Edmonton.

The 60,000-square-foot location at Londonderry Mall will opens Friday, marking the first full-line Zellers store in more than a decade.

The announcement was confirmed by Leyad, the Montreal-based landlord that owns the shopping centre. The space was previously occupied by Hudson’s Bay, which closed in June following the department store chain’s collapse earlier this year.

Leyad CEO Henry Zavriyev described the Edmonton opening as a “milestone” in Canadian retail, adding that the company considered several backfill options before selecting Zellers.

“We specifically chose to go with this tenant because we thought that it was the right brand for the market,” Zavriyev said.

The redevelopment of the former Bay location was completed in less than two months, a comparatively quick turnaround for the retail sector.