ZOOLIGHTS celebrates 30 years at Wilder Institute's Calgary Zoo

CALGARY — The lights have changed, the children have grown, and some of those children now bring families of their own.ZOOLIGHTS is celebrating its 30th anniversary at the Wilder Institute’s Calgary Zoo, marking a milestone for a holiday event that has become part of Christmas in Calgary. The anniversary season opened Friday and continues through January 3, 2027.What began as a festive way to illuminate the zoo has developed into an annual gathering spanning generations, with glowing animal displays providing the backdrop for family outings and holiday memories.For the zoo, that continuity is at the heart of this year’s celebration.“Children who once visited ZOOLIGHTS with their parents now bring children of their own,” said Dr. Kyle Burks, the zoo’s president and CEO, in a statement.Burks said the event also offers an opportunity for visitors to connect with wildlife and learn about the zoo’s conservation work..The anniversary builds on a history of large turnouts. The zoo welcomed approximately 106,000 visitors during its 25th-anniversary edition in 2021. By its 27th edition in 2023, attendance exceeded 186,000, according to the zoo’s annual reporting.The displays have evolved along the way. During the 2021 milestone season, additions included a new light tunnel replacing the aging Tunnel of Love and the introduction of Dinos in the Dark, allowing visitors to explore illuminated prehistoric surroundings.Planning was already a year-round undertaking. Alison Archambault, then the zoo’s director of brand and engagement, told LiveWire Calgary that teams began discussing the following season at the end of January.This year, more than one million lights illuminate the grounds, while an oversized glowing “30” in the North Pole area gives visitors a place to mark the occasion.New attractions include walk-through gingerbread houses in the Adventure Zone, alongside winter games, free axe throwing and firepits. Gumdrop Grove adds giant candy lights and colourful glowing orbs to the Holiday Gardens..Elsewhere, Tales from the Prairie puts burrowing owls in the spotlight, while the Merry & Bright Light Show features singing trees and colourful projections outside Kitamba Café.Visitors can also navigate the Find Your Wild Maze, take a complimentary ride on the Wildlife Carousel or visit Santa’s Polar Palace through December 23. A Taste of ZOOLIGHTS food passport offers another way to explore the grounds through seasonal food and drinks.ZOOLIGHTS runs nightly from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. MT, with the zoo closed December 25. Tickets and further information are available through the Wilder Institute's website.