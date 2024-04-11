Blaine Higgs says gender change policies about supporting families

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said gender ideology entered the education system without enough discussions with the government. After the 2020 election, Higgs started to ask questions in detail. “And then when I read the paragraph that basically caused teachers to hide information from parents and to do so as part of the request of the policy, this is what rang,” said Higgs in a Thursday interview at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference in Ottawa. “This isn’t the foundation of families we build.” Prior to the New Brunswick government requiring parental consent for gender changes in schools, he spoke with his wife. He and his wife agreed they would be troubled if they learned information was being hidden about their children and grandchildren. The New Brunswick government saw some of the curriculum being taught on professional development days. He questioned why the curriculum was not involving math, science and literacy. He said the challenge “was how do you have the debate on a sensitive issue recognizing the reality of it all, but finding a path to do it.” In the past, he said conservatives have walked away from too many controversial issues. That is why standards have eroded. In a fair society, he acknowledged differences should be respected, but families should not be excluded. The premier went on to say it is “amazing that in today’s world, far right is having parents involved with their kids.” This shows people how far the political spectrum has moved. In analyzing what he wanted to bring forward, he said the policies were about addressing this. He pointed out various European countries have changed how they treat gender dysphoria by prioritizing psychology and psychiatry. In some cases, gender dysphoria is real. During other times, it is part of the process of children growing up. Higgs concluded by saying he wants parents to be involved with their children's lives. “And no, I did not imagine it would be such a controversial issue, because it seems like such a basic fundamental principle that we all cherish,” he said. True North editor-in-chief Andrew Lawton started off the interview by saying these conversations are about delving into issues more than the average CBC panel. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to give you a totally easy ride," said Lawton. “But I do want to give you a chance to talk about issues that matter to people in this room and those watching from beyond.” In typical interviews, Lawton said interviewers do not start off with the most controversial topics. However, he acknowledged Higgs could start off with transgender issues and parental rights because he has been a leader on them. Higgs said in June he was prepared to fight an election if need be over changes related to gender ideology in schools. READ MORE: Higgs could call NB election over sexual minorities school policy“It’s not outside the realm of possibility,” he said. The changes started off by requiring transgender and non-binary students under 16 years old to obtain parental consent for their preferred first name to be used for record keeping. If consent is not possible, students will be directed to the appropriate professional to develop a plan to speak with their parents when they are ready to do so.