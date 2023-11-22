Canadian MPs investigating Korean hires at EV plant

The House of Commons Industry Committee voted to investigate the hiring of South Koreans at a subsidized battery factory, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “The motivation is simple: transparency,” said Conservative MP Rick Perkins (South Shore-St. Margarets, NS) at a Commons Industry Committee meeting. “We have $15 billion of taxpayers’ money going to subsidize one of the largest foreign auto companies in the world.”MPs demanded to know how many foreigners will work at taxpayers’ expense. Cabinet committed $10 billion in federal aid to build a Stellantis electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, ON, in 2022. The Ontario government pledged an additional $5 billion in aid. Perkins said it “is impossible for taxpayers to understand whether or not there is a contract that compels Stellantis and their subsidiary now in Windsor to actually hire Canadians.” “One would think if you are going to give that level of subsidy you would actually put into the contract that the job commitments are for Canadian jobs,” he said. He sponsored a motion asking the Commons Industry Committee to investigate the hiring of foreign workers at the plant and examine the Stellantis contract. The committee approved the motion without a formal vote after Conservative, Bloc Quebecois and NDP MPs expressed support for it. “Yes, there will be Korean workers who come to Canada to help with the installation of the equipment,” said Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk (Windsor-Tecumseh, ON). “That is normal.”Kusmierczyk admitted the Canadian government knows “there will be some Korean workers who will move to Windsor because they will be working with Canadian and local workers building the batteries.” This is because it is a new industry. While South Koreans are expected to be hired, Kusmierczyk denied 1,600 of them will work at the plant. He did not explain the 1,600 figure disclosed by South Korea’s ambassador during a Thursday visit to Windsor. “I don’t think the Ambassador from South Korea actually comes to Windsor to vacation,” said NDP MP Brian Masse (Windsor West, ON). “He was here for a particular reason.”Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux asked cabinet in July to provide the details of its multi-billion dollar subsidy agreements with Volkswagen and Stellantis by the end of the month. READ MORE: PBO demands ‘fine print’ on EV battery plant subsidies to Volkswagen, Stellantis“I often require information held by government departments and Crown corporations and I am entitled to free and timely access,” said Giroux. “Providing timely and effective analysis to the Senate and House of Commons and promoting greater budget transparency and accountability are the Budget Office’s primary objectives.”