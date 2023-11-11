Atlantic

Feds propose $25 million Senate parkade for 25 vehicles

Twenty-five parking spaces have been secured for judges at another location while repairs are completed at the Law Courts.
Twenty-five parking spaces have been secured for judges at another location while repairs are completed at the Law Courts. Courtesy Jean Laroche/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Government
National Capital Commission
Rideau Hall
Parking Lot
Jake Stewart
Scott Tannas
Don Plett
Barn
Senate Internal Economy Committee
Parking Spaces

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news