Four more of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers will not seek re-election

Four more Liberal cabinet ministers have decided not to run in the next Canadian election. Radio-Canada reported Thursday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to reshuffle his cabinet again when his ability to hold onto power is being threatened. National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, Sport and Physical Activity Minister Carla Qualtrough, Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Minister Filomena Tassi, and Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan, and CanNor Minister Dan Vandal have informed Trudeau they will not seek re-election. Bibeau, Qualtrough, Tassi, and Vandal were elected in the 2015 Canadian election. Since Trudeau came to power, Bibeau and Qualtrough have served as cabinet ministers. Rumours have indicated Bibeau is looking into running for Sherbrooke, QC, mayor in the 2025 election. The four cabinet ministers will be removed from their positions during a reshuffle scheduled to happen in the next few weeks. Trudeau’s team has not scheduled a particular date. Because of a possible strategic alignment from the outcome of the US presidential election, some advisors have said it would be better for him to wait until after it. Since the summer started, six cabinet ministers have said they will not be seeking re-election. Former labour and seniors minister Seamus O’Regan confirmed he would not run in the next election, and former transport minister Pablo Rodriguez was the most recent announcement. O'Regan announced in July he would not run in the next election. .UPDATED: Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan resigns from cabinet.O'Regan will continue to represent St. John's South-Mount Pearl, NL, until the next Canadian election. He has been an MP since Trudeau was elected in 2015 and a cabinet minister since 2017, holding portfolios such as natural resources, indigenous services, and veterans affairs. Twenty-four Liberal MPs have said they do not intend to run for re-election. This does not include the seven Liberal MPs who have resigned from their positions since the last election. A cabinet shuffle in 2023 was intended to provide the Canadian government with more momentum and remove ministers who were heading for retirement. However, the Liberals have been unable to reverse the low poll numbers and continue to trail the Conservatives. These departures come as Trudeau faces some turbulence within the Liberal caucus. A group of Liberal MPs have tried to push him out by circulating a document demanding his departure. Twenty of them have signed onto the document. They intend on challenging him at a caucus meeting scheduled for next week in Ottawa. Liberal MP Sean Casey (Charlottetown, PEI) said he thinks Trudeau should leave because he has been listening to the mood of his constituents. “The message I'm getting very clearly and increasingly strongly is that it's time for him to go, and I agree,” said Casey to CBC News. Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said she continues to stand with Trudeau. “He is the prime minister,” said Joly to Radio-Canada. “There are conversations in the caucus.” While certain MPs wanted him gone, she said he would make that decision. She confirmed that was all. Quebec Lieutenant Jean-Yves Duclos said there “may be MPs who are looking more in the rearview mirror than forward.”“I reaffirm my confidence and my recognition in Mr. Trudeau's leadership,” said Duclos to Radio-Canada. Although Trudeau is facing some turbulence, Liberal MP Joel Lightbound (Louis-Hebert, QC) said he was uncomfortable with the secret approach taken by other MPs who wanted Trudeau gone. “I am a loyal person,” said Lightbound to Radio-Canada.“If I have something to say, I will not do it with my face covered, I will do it with my face uncovered.”