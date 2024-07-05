Home heating company blames St. John’s Pride decision on anti-Israel group

Harvey’s Home Heating (HHH) said it will be cancelling Pride on the Pier and its partnership in the St. John’s Pride Parade because of an affiliate company’s support for Israel. While HHH was going to hold Pride on the Pier, it said it was not consulted about the decision to restrict its affiliated company and the impact it would have. “In addition, Harvey’s Home Heating was not warned of such a possibility when the sponsorship agreement was reached months ago,” said HHH in a statement. It started off by saying it is a proud supporter of diversity, inclusion, and equity in St. John’s, NL. Since 2021, it has hosted Pride on the Pier to celebrate sexual minorities. As a condition of being a partner for this year’s Pride festival, it said it was happy to sign a declaration on June 19 for St. John’s Pride to affirm its dedication to causes supporting sexual minorities. After it committed to the sponsorship, St. John’s Pride informed it that it would forbid its affiliate A. Harvey Group Company to participate fully in the festival because of an edict from an anti-Israel group. It pointed out it “remains committed to our Queer community and believes that everyone has a role to play in building a more inclusive society.” In response, it said it will be donating $15,000 — the cost for Pride on the Pier — to a non-profit supporting sexual minorities in St. John’s. HHH will be compensating the scheduled performers for it. While it is disappointed Pride on the Pier has been cancelled, it said it was “happy that we can continue our tradition of supporting the Queer community.”“We regret this situation and that we’re not able to celebrate our many queer employees,” it said. “We are hopeful that we will be able to partner with St. John’s Pride in the future.”St. John’s Pride confirmed it had spoken with Palestine Action YYT to honour its commitment to intersectionality and liberation. “Recognizing the significance of inclusivity and solidarity, we have invited Palestine Action YYT to lead this year’s Pride Parade,” it said. “We remain dedicated to using the festival platform to amplify and support the voices of marginalized communities.”It said Palestine Action YYT and representatives from allied groups proposed commitments to guide meaningful, inclusive participation in the parade and festival. One of these commitments was to support the boycott and divestment of companies on the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions list.