Atlantic

Leaked emails show NB doctor looking into brain disease outburst believes politics cut him out

Moncton neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero wrote to top public health officials asking for more testing into possible environmental factors that could be causing severe neurological symptoms in abnormally young people.
Moncton neurologist Dr. Alier Marrero wrote to top public health officials asking for more testing into possible environmental factors that could be causing severe neurological symptoms in abnormally young people. (Virginia Smart/CBC)
Loading content, please wait...
New Brunswick
Alier Marrero
Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)
Michael Coulthart

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news