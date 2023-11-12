Liberal MP receives mean tweets after giving middle finger to Conservatives

Liberal MP Ken McDonald (Avalon, NL) said he has been bullied on social media after being accused of flipping the middle finger to Conservative MPs for opposing the carbon tax, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “I will continue to stand up for what is best for the people in my riding,” said McDonald in a speech in the House of Commons. “I have received threats of violence.”McDonald appeared to give Conservative MPs the middle finger while voting on a motion about eliminating the carbon tax in the House of Commons on Monday. READ MORE: WATCH: Liberal MP gives finger to Conservatives during carbon tax motion vote“Mr. McDonald, Avalon,” said a voiceover. .He rubbed his middle finger against his temple while standing up to vote against the motion. McDonald went on to say he “had people threaten to cause violence at my constituency office, and I regret to say that I have also received death threats.” He added this ordeal has left he and his family frightened. He denied making an obscene gesture while voting against a Conservative motion to suspend the carbon tax on home heating. The motion was rejected by a 186 to 135 vote. When confronted about giving the middle finger, he said he was scratching his head. “They can take it how they like,” he said.Conservative Whip Kerry-Lynne Findlay responded by saying she was unsympathetic to his complaints about mean tweets over the incident. “We all face threats being public servants and being in the public eye,” said Findlay. While McDonald has denied it, Findlay said he did “what I stated I saw him do.” Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer said Canadians could decide for themselves what occurred based on the House of Commons video. “Canadians who saw that gesture clearly know what the Member did,” said Scheer. “They can see the obvious gesture.”Since the video is on social media, Scheer said it will live on. He said Canadians, especially those in Avalon, can make their own determination about whether they think it is appropriate when people are struggling with their home heating bills to give the finger to them. Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus said he was unable to determine whether or not McDonald insulted it. “The Chair committed to reviewing the video in order to determine if an offensive gesture was made by the Member during the vote,” said Fergus. “Having done so, the Chair cannot make a conclusive determination as to the nature of the gesture.”Fergus was provided with two versions of the same event. As with past practices, he said he would take McDonald at his word.